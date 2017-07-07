White Sox's Jose Quintana: Subject of Brewers interest

The Brewers are doing background work on Quintana as they appear to be in the trade market for a starting pitcher, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox southpaw holds a 4.45 ERA with 9.0 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9, though it was much worse through the end of May. Quintana is the type of innings eater that a contender could use, and if the Brewers are deciding they want to chase the pennant, he'd be a prime target. For fantasy purposes, Quintana would be worth a sizable FAAB purchase for NL-only leaguers if he changes leagues.