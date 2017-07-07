White Sox's Jose Quintana: Subject of Brewers interest
The Brewers are doing background work on Quintana as they appear to be in the trade market for a starting pitcher, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox southpaw holds a 4.45 ERA with 9.0 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9, though it was much worse through the end of May. Quintana is the type of innings eater that a contender could use, and if the Brewers are deciding they want to chase the pennant, he'd be a prime target. For fantasy purposes, Quintana would be worth a sizable FAAB purchase for NL-only leaguers if he changes leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Escapes with no-decision against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Sharp in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out nine in win•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Quiets Jay Birds through seven•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Allows three runs in Sunday loss•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Allows one run in no-decision versus Rays•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...