White Sox's Jose Quintana: Survives Coors Field, matches season-best K total

Quintana gave up three runs in 5.1 innings Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out 10 during the White Sox's win over the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.

The southpaw did just a bit more than survive the hitter's haven, tying his season-high strikeout total he first registered April 26. Though he's failed to throw a quality start in his two July efforts, he boasts a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in his last seven starts (40 innings). That should command a bit more trade value with the White Sox likely to shop him in the coming weeks. He'll be one of the most popular names on the rumor mill.