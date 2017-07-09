White Sox's Jose Quintana: Survives Coors Field, matches season-best K total
Quintana gave up three runs in 5.1 innings Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out 10 during the White Sox's win over the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.
The southpaw did just a bit more than survive the hitter's haven, tying his season-high strikeout total he first registered April 26. Though he's failed to throw a quality start in his two July efforts, he boasts a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in his last seven starts (40 innings). That should command a bit more trade value with the White Sox likely to shop him in the coming weeks. He'll be one of the most popular names on the rumor mill.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Subject of Brewers interest•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Escapes with no-decision against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Sharp in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out nine in win•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Quiets Jay Birds through seven•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Allows three runs in Sunday loss•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...