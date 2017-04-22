White Sox's Jose Quintana: Takes fourth straight loss Friday

Quintana (0-4) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in Friday's 3-0 loss to Cleveland.

It was Quintana's second quality start of the season, but with Corey Kluber shutting down the White Sox bats en route to his fourth career shutout, the lefty was doomed to take another loss. His 6.17 ERA and 1.54 WHIP are well shy of what was expected of Quintana coming into the season, and his struggles can't even be chalked up to bad luck -- his .293 BABIP is actually below his career mark. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Royals.