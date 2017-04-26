White Sox's Juan Minaya: Activated from DL, optioned to Triple-A
Minaya (abdomen) was activated Wednesday from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Minaya was placed on the DL coming out of spring training with the abdominal tear, ending his bid for an Opening Day roster spot. The right-hander looks to be healthy after he was able to toss an inning at Charlotte during a rehab assignment, but with no openings in the bullpen, the White Sox will continue to stash him at Triple-A. Minaya could be at the top of the list for a promotion as injuries thin the pitching ranks at the big-league level.
