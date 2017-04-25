Minaya (abdomen) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The White Sox have yet to outline a timeframe for Minaya's return, but if his rehab assignment goes without any setbacks, he could be activated at some point at the end of April or beginning of May. Upon his eventual return, look for Minaya to add depth to the team's bullpen.

