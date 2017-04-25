White Sox's Juan Minaya: Begins rehab assignment
Minaya (abdomen) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The White Sox have yet to outline a timeframe for Minaya's return, but if his rehab assignment goes without any setbacks, he could be activated at some point at the end of April or beginning of May. Upon his eventual return, look for Minaya to add depth to the team's bullpen.
More News
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Close to rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Hits 10-day DL•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Won't be ready for start of season•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Part of several looking for bullpen spot•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Earns first career win Sunday•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...