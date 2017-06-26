Minaya was recalled by the White Sox on Monday.

Minaya returns to the big leagues after he was sent down two weeks ago following an unimpressive audition out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty posted an 8.10 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 10 innings of relief for the White Sox, failing to establish himself as an effective reliever. Nonetheless, he's been terrific with Triple-A Charlotte thus far, compiling a 1.42 ERA in 13 appearances, so he'll get another shot in the big leagues. Minaya takes the roster spot of Gregory Infante, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.