Minaya (abdomen) began throwing to hitters Tuesday and is nearing a rehab assignment, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Minaya suffered an abdominal tear during spring training and has been out since, though he appears close to returning to game action. He'll likely head to Triple-A Charlotte upon his activation.

