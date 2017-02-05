Minaya had a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings over 12 appearances for the Cibao Giants of the Dominican Winter League. He struck out 10, walked four and allowed one homer.

Minaya ended the 2016 on the White Sox roster after he was part of the September callup. Due to injuries in the pen last season, Minaya was part of the fill-in group that included Michael Ynoa, Chris Beck and Tommy Kahnle. If Chicago can get better health, guys like Minaya, who has a career 4.5 BB/9 since entering professional ball in 2009, won't be needed in 2017.