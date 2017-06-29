Minaya was recalled to the big leagues Thursday.

Minaya will make his third journey back to Chicago in the past month following Jake Petricka's elbow injury that forced the right-hander to land on the disabled list. During 11.2 innings on the mound with the White Sox this year, Minaya has given up nine earned runs off 13 hits and six walks, but has displayed his make-or-miss stuff with 16 strikeouts as well. He pitched well during his last outing with the team Monday, only allowing one baserunner in 1.2 innings against the Yankees.