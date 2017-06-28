White Sox's Juan Minaya: Returns to minors Tuesday
Minaya was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Minaya was recalled by the White Sox on Monday but will now return to the minors in order to open up a spot on the roster for Carlos Rodon (biceps) to be activated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of his Wednesday start. Minaya is a candidate to return to the majors at a later date this season.
