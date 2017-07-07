Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Smith will get a standard day of rest following a 1-for-3 day at the plate against the A's on Wednesday. In his place, Omar Narvaez draws the start behind the plate while batting sixth in the order.

