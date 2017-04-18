White Sox's Kevan Smith: Gets start Monday
Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.
Smith was in the starting lineup Monday to catch for Derek Holland, whose usually caught by Geovany Soto but he's on the disabled list with an elbow injury. This was Smith's second start since being called up last week to replace Soto. The other was last Friday for Dylan Covey, with whom he had more familiarity than No. 1 catcher Omar Narvaez.
