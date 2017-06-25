White Sox's Kevan Smith: Heads to bench
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
Smith has drawn starts in three consecutive games, but will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's series finale. Omar Narvaez will man the backstop in his stead.
