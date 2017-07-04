Smith is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.

After starting Monday night, Smith will give way to Omar Narvaez as a result of the early 4:05 p.m. EST start time Tuesday. Smith still looks to have the upper hand in the timeshare at catcher while carrying a .383 average over his last 14 games.

