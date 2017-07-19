White Sox's Kevan Smith: Out of lineup Wednesday
Smith is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Smith will receive a standard day off after starting three of the past four games behind the plate, going 0-for-10 at the plate during that span. In his place, Omar Narvaez takes over the catching duties, batting eighth.
