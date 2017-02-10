White Sox's Kevan Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A
Smith has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, but will still participate in the White Sox's major league spring training.
The White Sox had a surplus of catching options on the major league roster, as Geovany Soto (knee) is nearing a return. With that in mind, Smith will likely start the year in Triple-A, barring an injury to one of Chicago's other major league-ready catchers. Smith slashed .219/.291/.399 in 183 at-bats at Triple-A last season.
