Smith has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, but will still participate in the White Sox's major league spring training.

The White Sox had a surplus of catching options on the major league roster, as Geovany Soto (knee) is nearing a return. With that in mind, Smith will likely start the year in Triple-A, barring an injury to one of Chicago's other major league-ready catchers. Smith slashed .219/.291/.399 in 183 at-bats at Triple-A last season.