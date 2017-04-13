The White Sox purchased the contract of Smith from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Geovany Soto (elbow) was placed on the disabled list but, if further tests reveal minimal damage, could return before the end of April. Smith is 7-for-16 with nine RBI over his first four games for Charlotte but will probably back up Omar Narvaez for as long as he's with the White Sox, limiting his opportunities for contributions at the plate. Of course, an extended absence by Soto may give Smith more chances to play.