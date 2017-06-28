White Sox's Kevan Smith: Riding pine Wednesday
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Smith had been behind the dish for five of the previous six games to take control of the White Sox's timeshare at catcher, but he'll give way to Omar Narvaez on Wednesday. With a .304 average in June, Smith still looks like the team's primary backstop.
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Hits bench again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Cedes start for second time in three games•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Connects for first career homer•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...