Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.

Smith had been behind the dish for five of the previous six games to take control of the White Sox's timeshare at catcher, but he'll give way to Omar Narvaez on Wednesday. With a .304 average in June, Smith still looks like the team's primary backstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories