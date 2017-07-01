Smith started at designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over Texas.

Smith came out from behind the plate for one game to be Chicago's DH as manager Rick Renteria opted to give regular DH Matt Davidson (one hit and 13 strikeouts in last 20 at-bats) a second consecutive night off. Smith, who started the season in the minors, has emerged as the White Sox's leading catcher after a 12-game stretch in which he's hit .409 (18-for-44). He's a bit of an unknown, and his average was sitting at .205 before the streak, so fantasy owners banking on Smith are taking a gamble.