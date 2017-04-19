Garcia went 1-for-3 with his first homer of the year in a 4-1 win against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The White Sox rolled out an all-Garcia offense, with Avisail hitting a three-run bomb to complement Leury's third-inning blast. A 415-footer, it was his third career homer in 166 games. Garcia's getting into the action pretty often and is off to a surprisingly solid start with the bat, hitting .269 with four doubles and this homer, but keep in mind that he's a career .195 hitter who never showed particularly remarkable upside in the minors.