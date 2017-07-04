Garcia is in Arizona to rehabilitate his injured finger and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday.

The club was hoping that Garcia would miss just the requisite 10 days on the DL, but the finger injury has lingered more than expected. Even though his rehab assignment is expected to be short, with just one week to go until the All-Star break, it's possible he won't return until after the festivities.