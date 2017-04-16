Garcia will start at shortstop and lead off for the White Sox in Sunday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia has seen most of his action in center field this season as part of a timeshare with Jacob May, but the versatile 26-year-old will get the chance to replace the struggling Tim Anderson in the field and at the top of the order Sunday. Anderson is still entrenched as the team's everyday option at shortstop, but his early-season offensive woes could pave the way for Garcia to see another look atop the lineup at some point in the near future.