White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Thursday's lineup
Garcia (finger) is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Yankees.
Garcia was eligible to get activated off the DL on Thursday, but it appears as though the 26-year-old may need another couple days. In his place, Adam Engel draws the start in center while batting seventh. There has yet to be any news from the team so Garcia could theoretically be available for Thursday's game if the team activated him within the next few hours, but it is more likely that he returns this weekend.
