Garcia is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees.

Garcia will head to the bench following a string of five straight starts, during which he went 4-for-17 with three doubles and two runs. Thanks to his positional versatility, Garcia figures to continue seeing a steady diet of at-bats most weeks, but he'll need to make more of an impact at the dish before attracting interest outside of AL-only formats.

