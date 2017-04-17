White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of lineup Monday
Garcia is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees.
Garcia will head to the bench following a string of five straight starts, during which he went 4-for-17 with three doubles and two runs. Thanks to his positional versatility, Garcia figures to continue seeing a steady diet of at-bats most weeks, but he'll need to make more of an impact at the dish before attracting interest outside of AL-only formats.
