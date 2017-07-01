Garcia (finger) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Texas.

Garcia has yet to return from the 10-day DL, but spent time doing infield drills prior to Thursday's game. Manager Rick Renteria stated that Garcia's finger "has gotten better" but that it has taken longer than the team anticipated for his return. The outfielder was eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, although the team hasn't elected to activate him up to this point while Adam Engel continues to man center in his absence.