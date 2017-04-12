White Sox's Leury Garcia: Patrolling center field Wednesday
Garcia is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Indians, batting ninth and playing center field.
Garcia has been extremely limited in his opportunities this season. He'll fill in for Jacob May for the afternoon, and he could do so a bit more in the future if May's struggles at the dish continue.
