Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.

Garcia sits second to Jacob May on the depth chart in center field, but the White Sox are getting very little out of that position to start 2017. Thanks to Garcia's two hits Thursday, the team has moved up to 28th in league with a .115 average (3-for-26) out of their center fielders. As the White Sox wait on Charlie Tilson (foot), and who knows how long they'll have to wait, center field remains a position in flux.