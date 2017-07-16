White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab assignment looming
Garcia (finger) is expected to commence a rehabilitation assignment in the next couple of days, according to manager Rick Renteria, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Renteria acknowledged that Garcia's recovery from a sprained finger has taken "a little longer than most" as the outfielder rehabs in Arizona. In the meantime, Adam Engel has been the White Sox's primary starter in center field with Garcia unavailable.
