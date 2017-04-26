White Sox's Leury Garcia: Second straight three-hit game Tuesday
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
That's now seven hits in the last three games for Garcia, who's added 99 points to his batting average over that stretch and seems to be solidifying his hold on the starting center field spot for the White Sox. His .318/.348/.500 slash line through 16 games looks out of place next to his prior major-league performances, but the 26-year-old did hit .313/.367/.426 last year in 84 games for Triple-A Charlotte. He's also managed to make more consistent contact, cutting his strikeout rate to 8.7 percent after hovering around 30 percent for his career. With Charlie Tilson (foot) out until June, Garcia may finally be getting a chance to establish himself as a big-league hitter.
