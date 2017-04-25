White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Scuffling to begin season at Triple-A
Giolito, 22, has a 6.43 ERA and 16:9 K:BB through 14 innings for Triple-A Charlotte.
Giolito was a surprise inclusion in the deal for Adam Eaton, but perhaps the Nationals knew something that the rest of us did not. Giolito had a poor spring and has been unable to turn it around thus far. Walks continue to plague him, and he's already given up three home runs in three starts this season. The strikeouts are still there, but Giolito still has plenty of kinks to work out before he can return to the big leagues.
