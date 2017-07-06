White Sox's Luis Robert: Begins career in DSL
Robert, 19, is hitting .255/.479/.392 with one home run and eight steals on 11 attempts with an impressive 14:17 K:BB in 51 at-bats in the Dominican Summer League.
The high-profile Cuban outfielder is beginning his career at the lowest level of the White Sox's farm system, which is somewhat surprising, as some scouting reports suggested he could handle Low-A or even High-A when he received a $26 million signing bonus in late May. The lack of success among recent high-profile Cuban signees coupled with the cautious assignment to the DSL make Robert a high-risk/high-reward prospect for dynasty leagues.
