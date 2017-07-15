Play

Robert (left knee) is expected to return to games in a couple of weeks, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robert underwent a procedure last week to repair the meniscus in his left knee. Hahn said the recently signed Cuban outfielder is recovering well from surgery.

