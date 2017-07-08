Robert injured the meniscus in his left knee and will be held out for at least seven days, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robert suffered the injury while attempting to steal home in a Dominican Summer League game last Tuesday. The 19-year-old was hitting .255 with four doubles, a home run, four RBI, 17 walks and eight stolen bases over 17 games in the DSL.

