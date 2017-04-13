Davidson's two-run single in the second inning stood up in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cleveland. He was a late addition to the lineup, replacing third baseman Todd Frazier who was scratched due to an illness.

Davidson's hit safely in four of the five games he's appeared in, but has fewer at-bats than Cody Asche. In spring training, it looked like Davidson would be the primary designated hitter, but manager Rick Renteria has gone with a platoon, using the left-handed hitting Asche against right-handers. That might, or maybe should, change given that Asche is 1-for-15 (.067) to start the season while Davidson's tied for the team lead in RBI (five).