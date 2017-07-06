White Sox's Matt Davidson: Breaks out homer stick Wednesday
Davidson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.
Davidson had gone 10 games without a homer before his two-run shot in the fifth inning, his team-leading 18th home run. He's been a nice surprise in 2017, an unlikely boost to some fantasy lineups no doubt, but the batting average is heading south slowly. His monthly splits have been .286, .241, .239 and now .211 through five games in July.
