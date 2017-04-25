White Sox's Matt Davidson: Carries offense in rout
Davidson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over Kansas City.
After a four-game absence, Davidson returned with a bang. He's been Chicago's hottest hitter in a part-time role early on, hitting .368 with four homers and 14 RBI in 40 plate appearances. However, his inconsistent playing time and 42.5 percent strikeout rate will make it hard for him to keep this up. Unless an injury opens up more playing time for the 26-year-old, Davidson is strictly an AL-only option.
