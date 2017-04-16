Davidson wasn't in Saturday's starting lineup but entered the game when Todd Frazier left due to illness.

Davidson had been filling in at third base for Frazier, who apparently returned to the lineup too soon following a bout of the flu. but it's surprising Davidson was out of the lineup considering how much an impact he's made of late (two homers, six RBI in previous three games). He could have served as the designated hitter but manager Rick Renteria continues a fascination with Cody Asche, who went 0-for-3 on Saturday and is 2-for-23 (.087) with nine strikeouts over seven games.