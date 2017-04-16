White Sox's Matt Davidson: Fills in for ailing Frazier
Davidson wasn't in Saturday's starting lineup but entered the game when Todd Frazier left due to illness.
Davidson had been filling in at third base for Frazier, who apparently returned to the lineup too soon following a bout of the flu. but it's surprising Davidson was out of the lineup considering how much an impact he's made of late (two homers, six RBI in previous three games). He could have served as the designated hitter but manager Rick Renteria continues a fascination with Cody Asche, who went 0-for-3 on Saturday and is 2-for-23 (.087) with nine strikeouts over seven games.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Homers for second straight game•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits second homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: A difference maker Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Added to Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Knocks in three Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Earns major-league roster spot•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...