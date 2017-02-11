Davidson, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery and ended last season in July, said his foot has felt 100 percent since mid-December, J.J. Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

Davidson injured his foot just two at-bats into a mid-season call up, his first major league appearance since 2013. A former top prospect with the Diamondbacks, the 25-year-old Davidson's career has stalled at Triple-A Charlotte, but he did show some improvement for the Knights in 2016 leading to his callup. If he manages to hit, Davidson could be in the mix for at-bats at designated hitter and is a potential fill-in at third base should the White Sox eventually move veteran Todd Frazier.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola