Davidson, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery and ended last season in July, said his foot has felt 100 percent since mid-December, J.J. Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

Davidson injured his foot just two at-bats into a mid-season call up, his first major league appearance since 2013. A former top prospect with the Diamondbacks, the 25-year-old Davidson's career has stalled at Triple-A Charlotte, but he did show some improvement for the Knights in 2016 leading to his callup. If he manages to hit, Davidson could be in the mix for at-bats at designated hitter and is a potential fill-in at third base should the White Sox eventually move veteran Todd Frazier.