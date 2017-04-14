Davidson went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 10-4 win over Cleveland.

Davidson filled in for Todd Frazier (illness) at third base for a second straight game and has knocked in five runs over those two games. While he's made an impact with his bat this season -- Davidson's knocked in a team-leading eight runs -- the boom-or-bust bat that's marked his career is fully present. The 26-year-old has struck out 10 times over his first 18 at-bats.