Davidson went 2-for-4 with a home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

The homer was Davidson's third of the season and second in as many nights. He remains a high-strikeout guy, but it appears a change he made to his swing in 2016 is resulting in better contact. The new, shorter swing resulted in improved numbers at the minor league level in 2016 and led to his promotion to Chicago last year. That experience lasted just one game before he suffered a season-ending foot injury, but he's now healthy and leading the White Sox in homers, RBI, slugging and OPS.