Davidson is not in Friday's lineup against the Rockies.

As the White Sox head to a National League park in Colorado, Davidson will take a seat for Friday's series opener. The DH may not get much time at the plate over the course of the weekend, although he's proven to be a decent play this season, bashing 18 home runs and driving in 42 RBI in 2017.

