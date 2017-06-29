White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Thursday
Davidson will get the day off Thursday.
Davidson has struggled recently, going 1-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over the past five games. He will get a chance to clear his head before the series against the Rangers, with Kevan Smith taking the DH duties and Omar Narvaez setting up behind the plate.
