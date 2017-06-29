Davidson will get the day off Thursday.

Davidson has struggled recently, going 1-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over the past five games. He will get a chance to clear his head before the series against the Rangers, with Kevan Smith taking the DH duties and Omar Narvaez setting up behind the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories