White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Saturday's lineup
Davidson is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
He will once again take a seat in the second game of this weekend's series in Coors Field, as the White Sox don't have the designated hitter spot at their disposal. Look for him to be available off the bench. He may sit again Sunday, but should be back in the fold after the All-Star break when the White Sox host the Mariners.
