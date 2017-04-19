Davidson is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.

He had been filling in for Todd Frazier (illness) at third base lately, but Yolmer Sanchez will get the start at the hot corner and Cody Asche is starting at DH against righty Masahiro Tanaka. Davidson is hitting .324 with three home runs in 36 plate appearances, but his 17:1 K:BB and .533 BABIP are unmistakable harbingers of extreme regression in the coming weeks.