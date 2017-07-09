White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sits again Sunday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
As was the case during the first two games of the series, Davidson will open the game on the bench in the White Sox' final game without a designated hitter. He should be back in the starting lineup Friday against the Mariners.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Breaks out homer stick Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scores three runs against Twins•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Homers again Saturday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...