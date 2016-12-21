Purke cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Purke was designated for assignment last week, but after no team decided to swipe him off the White Sox's hands, he'll head to the minors to continue being an organizational depth piece. The left-hander found some success at Triple-A following a switch to being a reliever, although that didn't translate to the majors, as he posted a 5.50 ERA in 18 innings out of the big-league bullpen.