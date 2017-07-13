Rose was traded to the White Sox on Thursday as part of the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs.
While Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez are the big names the White Sox are receiving, Rose is a solid prospect who was putting up good numbers before the deal. With High-A Myrtle Beach this season, the first baseman had 14 home runs to add to his 30 extra-base hits in total. Rose still has a long way from making it to the majors, but at only 22 years old the young prospect still has plenty of time and potential to work his way through the minors.
