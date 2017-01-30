Guaipe agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 26-year-old spent the last two years with Seattle, struggling to the tune of a 5.29 ERA in 34 relief innings during that time. He will offer organizational bullpen depth for the White Sox next season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball