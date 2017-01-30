White Sox's Mayckol Guaipe: Signs minor league contract with White Sox
Guaipe agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 26-year-old spent the last two years with Seattle, struggling to the tune of a 5.29 ERA in 34 relief innings during that time. He will offer organizational bullpen depth for the White Sox next season.
