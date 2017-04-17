White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Back in lineup Monday
Cabrera, who was reinstated from the paternity list earlier Monday, is in the lineup for the White Sox's game against the Yankees. He'll bat third in the order and man left field.
Cabrera was away from the team during its three-game series with the Twins over the weekend while tending to the birth of his child, but manager Rick Renteria will usher the veteran back into the lineup immediately upon his return. He's off to a slow start to 2017, batting .258 with no homers and two RBI in his first 34 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoins White Sox Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoining team Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Placed on paternity leave•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to go on paternity list Friday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Knocks in first run in opener•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to start in left field•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...