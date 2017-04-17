White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Back in lineup Monday

Cabrera, who was reinstated from the paternity list earlier Monday, is in the lineup for the White Sox's game against the Yankees. He'll bat third in the order and man left field.

Cabrera was away from the team during its three-game series with the Twins over the weekend while tending to the birth of his child, but manager Rick Renteria will usher the veteran back into the lineup immediately upon his return. He's off to a slow start to 2017, batting .258 with no homers and two RBI in his first 34 plate appearances.