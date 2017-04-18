White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Collects two hits in return

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

Cabrera, a former Yankee, returned to the White Sox's lineup after being away from the team to attend the birth of his fourth child. With him out of the lineup, the middle of Chicago's batting order was in flux but he returned to three-hole with Jose Abreu batting in his customary role as cleanup hitter.