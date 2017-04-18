White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Collects two hits in return
Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.
Cabrera, a former Yankee, returned to the White Sox's lineup after being away from the team to attend the birth of his fourth child. With him out of the lineup, the middle of Chicago's batting order was in flux but he returned to three-hole with Jose Abreu batting in his customary role as cleanup hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Back in lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoins team Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Rejoining team Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Placed on paternity leave•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Expected to go on paternity list Friday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Knocks in first run in opener•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...